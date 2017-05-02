Queen Mary to Host Inaugural Summer MMA Series ‘Rumble on the Water’

Fans of mixed martial arts won’t have to travel far this summer to watch the industry’s top rising fighters duke it out over eight rounds, as the Queen Mary will be hosting the inaugural season of Rumble on the Water at its Waterfront Events Park, officials announced Tuesday.

In conjunction with Roy Englebrecht Promotions, who owns and operates Fight Club OC in Newport Beach, Rumble on the Water will feature some of Southern California’s top MMA fighters June 10, July 22 and September 16.

“We are excited to announce Rumble on the Water as part of our summer entertainment line-up at the Queen Mary,” Dan Eisenstein, director of events at Urban Commons, said in a statement. “It’s a completely new, exciting, and action packed event with a bit of history and a spectacular view of Downtown Long Beach and the harbor.”

The Queen Mary has a history of prize fighting. During its voyages, crew members hosted boxing matches to entertain guests.

“Mixed martial arts is the fastest growing sport in the world, and it’s always had its home in Southern California,” Englebrecht said in statement. “With this series at the Queen Mary, we’re bringing the best fights and the most talented up-and-coming, amateur fighters to the area and continuing this region’s stellar tradition of MMA.”

Rumble on the Water will feature eight MMA rounds, with the first round beginning at 7:00PM.

“The world of mixed martial arts has become a high-end experience catering to a distinct audience,” Dan Zaharoni, Urban Commons vice president of development, said in a statement. “In our attempt to broaden the reach of the Queen Mary by attracting new audiences to the ship, we felt introducing an MMA event like Rumble on the Water seemed like another win. We are excited to push the envelope in producing high-quality, unique experiences for the Southern California market.”

The Waterfronts Events Parks is a 1,250-seat venue and offers a panoramic view of the Long Beach marina.

Tickets for June’s showcase are available now. Reserved seating starts at $45 per person in advance and $55 at the door; premium seating starts at $65 in advance and $75 at the door.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.