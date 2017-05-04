Cinco Events to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Weekend in Long Beach

Events all over Long Beach are set to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, originally observed to commemorate Mexico’s victory over French forces during the Battle of Puebla, sometimes mistaken for Mexican Independence Day and celebrated all over the United States to “honor” Mexican-American culture.

This year, skip the sombrero, the serape and the fake mustache, and enjoy the holiday weekend with local food and drinks, traditional mariachi music, live bands and a community run.

Mariachi Performance at Shoreline Village



Mariachi Fiesta en Jalisco will be playing in the evening on the boardwalk stage at Shorline Village. Mariachi Fiesta en Jalisco has been playing traditional mariachi music for more than 15 years. The five-piece mariachi band interprets songs of Jose Alfredo Jímenez, Vicente Fernandez, Pedro Infante, Javier Solis, Juan Gabriel and more. Attendees can also enjoy the variety of bars and restaurants down by the waterfront.

This event is free for the public. All ages are welcome. The band will play from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Shoreline Village is located at 401-435 Shoreline Village Drive.

Fuego’s “Cinco de Mayathon”

Known for its handcrafted margaritas and having one of the largest tequila selections in the region, Fuego’s “Cinco de Maython” offers a three-day fiesta with food specials and live Mexican music at Hotel Maya.

Friday kicks off with lunch specials from 11:00AM to 3:00PM, followed by a variety of drink offers from 2:30PM to 4:30PM and beer specials presented by Pacifico from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Dinner specials along with an authentic street-taco cart will be served from 5:00PM to 9:00PM.

Those looking for an extended Cinco de Mayo experience can enjoy Fuego’s Mexican Brunch Buffet, as part of the Latin American Brunch Series. The event will serve a choice of steak adobado, machaca and eggs, chilaquiles, citrus braised pork carnitas, chile rellenos, chicken mole and grilled lobster tail along with a variety of desserts including churros with cajeta caramel sauce, one of Mexico’s most popular desserts.

The Mexican Brunch Buffet costs $55 for adults, $27.50 for children 12 and under and is free for kids under 5. Make reservations and find more information by calling (562) 481-3910 or visiting Fuego’s Facebook page here. Hotel Maya is located at 700 Queensway Drive.

At The Top Presents Chulita Vinyl Club

At The Top is celebrating their very first Cinco de Mayo with a rager to feature Chulita Vinyl Club spinning a special Cinco-inspired set, featuring some of their favorite cumbia, ranchera, rockera and bolero records.

At The Top will also have Altos Olmeca Tequila and Dos Equis specials as well as vendors Born Rad Shop and Busy Kitty selling pins and art.

The event costs $10 at the door, or you can register here for a $5 discount before 11:00PM. Doors open at 9:00PM. Attendees must be 21 and over. At The Top is located at 201 Pine Avenue.

Alex’s Bar Celebrates With Quinto Sol, Aztlan Underground and DJs Costa and Ethos

Alex’s Bar, popular for its punk rock scene and wide selection of beers and cocktails, will have live music by Quinto Sol, a Los Angeles based reggae band, and Aztlan Underground, who describes themselves as “an evolution of consciousness intertwined with ancient, pre-Colombian thoughts, feelings and sounds.” The set will finish with spins by DJs Costa and Ethos.

The event costs $10 and can be purchased here. The show goes from 8:00PM to 2:00AM. Attendees must be 21 and over. Alex’s Bar is located at 2913 East Anaheim Street.

Post Cinco de Mayo 5K With (or Without) Tacos and Beer

The fun doesn’t stop on the fifth of May! Put on your running shoes and stretchy pants for the Tacos and Beer 5K. Participants will receive two tacos, one beer, an exclusive tee, a medal and access to the Tacos and Beer Festival.

The Tacos and Beer Festival will kick off after the run. It includes a beer garden, live mariachi music and other bands, DJs, games, a mechanical bull, a piñata-breaking party and a Cinco de Mayo costume contest.

The event costs $69.99. Register here. All ages are welcome. The race is at El Dorado East Regional Park, which is located at 7550 East Spring Street.

Those who wish to just burn off the holiday calories can run or walk a 5K, 10K, 15K or half marathon down Ocean Boulevard. A buffet filled with healthy snacks will be provided for competitors to enjoy after their run. Pictures of everyone will be posted on A Better World Running’s Facebook page.

Cost ranges from $21.99 to $36.99. The event begins at 7:30AM. All ages are welcome. Register for the races on Ocean Boulevard here. Check-in tables are located near 54th Place, the start of the beach path at 5400 East Ocean Boulevard.