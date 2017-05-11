Five Places to Spend Mother’s Day in Long Beach

Stock photo.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner (hint: it’s on Sunday) it’s time to think of a unique way to treat mom. Whether it’s running a 5K to raise money for charity or taking a pottery class, Long Beach isn’t short on mom-centered events. With varying times, you’ll still have the opportunity to take mom to one of the many champagne brunches throughout the city. Here are five ways to pamper mom this Mother’s Day.

Fourth Annual Mother’s Day Virtual 5K

Join women from across the world in completing a 5K, 3.1 miles, to raise money for Vitamin Angels, a nonprofit that provides essential vitamins and minerals to women and children at risk of malnutrition. Runners choose the course and when they run, so long as the 5K is completed by the end of May. Once completed, runners report their times to Moon Joggers and they donate at least 15 percent of the registration fee to charity. Plus you’ll receive a medal in the mail. Registration for inside the United States is $17 and a custom bib is an additional $13. To register for the event, click here.

Mother’s Day Beach Cleanup

Take some time the day before Mother’s Day to honor Mother Nature by helping with a beach clean up hosted by Clean LB. Ocean pollution harms the environment, animals, people and local economy. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves, buckets and reusable bags to reduce the amount of waste produced during the clean up. Check in is near the lifeguard station at parking lot 66 and all volunteers must sign a waiver. Free. Saturday, May 13, 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Parking lot 66 is located at 2100 East Ocean Boulevard.

Pottery Class at Clay Ceramic Studio

Enjoy snacks and sip mimosas while learning how to create themed Mother’s Day vases, ring holders and heart shaped bowls using a pottery wheel. The event is for moms and kids and has three different session times, so you won’t have to miss Mother’s Day brunch. It is recommended that you sign up ahead of time, as space is limited. $65 per person. Sunday, May 14, 12:30PM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-5:00PM, 5:30PM-7:30PM. Clay Ceramic Studio is located at 406 East First Street Unit B.

Mother’s Day Yoga: I’ve Got Your Back

Mothers are invited to pour the same love and care they give to others into themselves. Learn to listen to your body’s cues and participate in a guided journey into the depth of your body’s wisdom with Olive Yoga in downtown. Free for mothers, $25 for everyone else. Sunday, May 24, 6:00PM-7:30PM. Olive Yoga is located at 244 Pine Avenue.

Frida Kahlo Exhibit at MOLAA

Technically this isn’t Mother’s Day specific, but after brunch take mom to the Museum of Latin American Art to view the special exhibit Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray. It features 46 color and black and white photographic portraits of Kahlo (1907-1954) taken by Muray (1892-1965) between 1937 and 1946. Copies of letters between the two are also on display. Free on Sundays. 11:00AM-5:00PM. The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue.