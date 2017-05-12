Long Beach Gray Panthers Present First Annual Senior Fest

Long Beach Gray Panthers will be holding its first annual Senior Fest, themed “This is What a Senior Looks Like,” on Saturday, May 20 from 9:00AM to 3:00PM, in the John Parr Enhancement Center on the campus of St. Mary/Dignity Health for locals to enjoy entertainment, appreciate art and learn about the resources available for Long Beach older adults.

“Other older events focus on selling products,” Co-Chair Karen Reside said in a statement. “This event will feature community resources available for older adults, showcase local older adult artists and offer free services and present updates on legislation impacting older adults, healthcare issues, while exploring the contributions older adults provide to our community.”

The event will showcase entertainment and art provided by senior artists. Additionally, there will be a blessing ceremony held by Meso-American culture artist Martin Espino, who will open the event.

At lunch, Los Angeles Times and KTLA consumer affairs reporter David Lazarus will be the featured speaker.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for screenings, participate in educational sessions, create a painting with the Cultural Alliance of Long Beach and visit nonprofit and service-provider tables.

Since 1974, Long Beach Gray Panthers has worked to provide education and advocacy for seniors and the community in social and economic justice, quality healthcare, affordable housing and employment or adequate income for those unable to work in an effort to fight ageism, sexism and racism.

Long Beach Gray Panthers hold general meetings on the first Saturday of every month at 10:30AM followed by a mixer from 2:00PM to 3:00PM at the Fourth Street Senior Center in room 210.

Admission for the senior fest is free with a suggested donation of two non-perishable food items for the Fourth Street Senior Center Food Bank. Lunch will be provided for a $5 donation. Parking will be available at St. Mary/Dignity Health for $5.

To RSVP, reserve a lunch or find out more information, call (562) 336-7340 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The John Parr Enhancement Center is located at 529 East 10th Street.