Moonlight Movies on the Beach Announces 2017 Schedule

Image courtesy of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Port of Long Beach and Long Beach Stuff released Friday the much anticipated schedule of this summer’s Moonlight Movies on the Beach, a local tradition set on the sand boasting free movies to see all summer long. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will kick off the summer-long series on Thursday, June 15 at Granada Beach.

It looks like those who voted chose The Princess Bride and Mean Girls, over Elf, Weird Science and Despicable Me 2, as the two are set to play on June 27 and August 17, respectively.

The movies will be shown at three different locations, at Granada, Cherry and Alamitos beaches. The movies are free, parking is a plenty and dinner, snacks and popcorn will be available for purchase.

Movies will be shown on Tuesdays and Thursdays at dusk, starting around 8:00PM.

June 15 - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Granada Beach

June 20 - Secret Life of Pets at Granada Beach

June 27 - Mean Girls at Granada Beach

June 29 - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at Alamitos Beach

July 11 - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl at Granada Beach

July 13 - Napolean Dynamite at Cherry Beach

July 18 - The Breakfast Club at Granada Beach

July 25 - The Little Mermaid at Granada Beach

July 27 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Alamitos Beach

August 1 - 50 First Dates at Granada Beach

August 3 - Jaws at Cherry Beach

August 8 - Finding Dory at Granada Beach

August 15 - Moana at Granada Beach

August 17 - Princess Bride at Alamitos Beach

August 22 - The Sandlot at Granada Beach

For more information about Moonlight Movies on the Beach, visit Long Beach Stuff's website here.

Granada Beach is located at 5000 East Ocean Boulevard, Cherry Beach is located at 1 Junipero Avenue and Alamitos Beach is located at 700 East Shoreline Drive.