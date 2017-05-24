Queen Mary to Honor Servicemen with WWII Salute and Patriotic Air Show

Image courtesy of the Queen Mary.

The Queen Mary will salute those of the Greatest Generation having served in WWII with a “warbird” fly-over, the term used for a vintage military aircraft now operated, and an aerial demonstration above the ocean liner next week, it was announced.

On Thursday, June 1, the WWII Salute will serve as a reminder of an incredibly significant period in history and those who lived it. The post-Memorial Day program is part of the Queen Mary’s ongoing Community Service Salon Series, according to the release.

“The Queen Mary served as a troopship during WWII. With the nickname 'Grey Ghost’ she safely ferried over 800,000 Allied personnel to war fronts across the globe,” according to Queen Mary history. “Nazi U-boat Commanders desperately sought to collect the bounty placed on the Queen Mary; none came close.”

WWII re-enactors will be present at the Queen’s Salon, where Bob Hope once debuted his wartime comedy routines. Historic memorabilia displays and Queen Mary WWII video screenings will take place there. Guests can also interact with The California Historical Group as they roam the ship outfitted in WWII uniforms or listen to the popular tunes of the 30s and 40s brought to life by swing dancers and vocalists set to perform on the Verandah Deck.

The War Dog, a restored North American AT-6/SNJ WWII trainer piloted by longtime aviator, John Collver, will join war re-enactors and others during the events on Thursday. The AT-6 was central to most air combat training programs, according to the Queen Mary, and this specific plane will perform its “combat ballet” at 5:30PM a few hundred feet above the Queen Mary's decks. At over 200MPH, the sound of a war-bird speeding by overhead is an experience in itself.

Admission to the ship and WWII Salute will be complimentary after 3:00PM on Thursday, June 1. Queen’s Salon activities run from 3:00PM to 8:00PM, Musical Acts from 3:30PM to 7:30PM and Airshow at 5:30PM. Glory Days Tour and new 4D Theater Movie will be $5. Parking $10 after 3:00PM. Cash bar and food concessions will be available for purchase on the Promenade Deck.



For more details, visit the website here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.