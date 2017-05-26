Rick Rackers Philanthropic Organization Seeking Past Members for its 75th Anniversary

Rick Rackers Auxiliary of Assistance League Long Beach, founded in 1942 by Winifred Campbell, will celebrate its 75th Anniversary on Friday, June 2 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at the Assistance League Philanthropic Center, the organization announced.

“This is a tremendous milestone for us,” Katey Conley, who takes over as Rick Rackers Chairman next month, said in a statement. “This is a reunion with members past and present coming together for a night of food, fun and fond memories. We have past members and their spouses flying in from as far away as Texas and the East Coast.”

The volunteer organization is looking for former members to attend the 1940s-inspired cocktail party, to share stories, photos and memories. There will be a brief program and champagne toast, followed by libations and hors d’oeuvres and 1940s-themed entertainment.

Rick Rackers have clothed about 10,000 Long Beach Unified School District children in grades K-12 living below the poverty level through the Operation School Bell program, according to the release. Each child receives a backpack filled with school uniforms, including underwear and socks, as well as age-appropriate school supplies.



“Our members are passionate about what we do,” Conley stated. “And there are many generations of Rick Rackers—mothers who were once active now encouraging their daughters or granddaughters to get involved and serve the community. We have a saying: Once a Rick Racker, always a Rick Racker.”

Tickets are $50 per person. Former Rick Rackers interested in attending can call (562) 627-5650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information, visit the webpage here.

The Assistance League Philanthropy Center is located at 6220 East Spring Street.