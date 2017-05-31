Silver Fox to Host AIDS Food Store Benefit Fashion Show Sunday

For the past eight years AIDS Food Store Long Beach and the Silver Fox have joined together with local designers to present a fashion show benefitting those affected by HIV/AIDS, and this year is no exception.

Jomo Patterson of JP Designs will show off his latest work this Sunday, including swimwear, T-shirts and underwear sported by some of the area’s top models as they take to the runway for the charitable cause.

At 5:00PM, the show will kick off, with the designs available for purchase following the event. All proceeds will benefit the AIDS Food Store, which has for 32 years served those affected and infected with HIV/AIDS by providing and distributing healthy, fresh and nutritious food to clients referred to the organization through social services and government agencies.

"There have been great strides in medication and treatment for HIV and AIDS over the last 20 years and people are living longer, however infection is still an issue in many communities and demographics and the need continues to be great,” John Newell, AIDS Food Store president, said in a statement.

For more information about AIDS Food Store, visit the website here and check out the Facebook event page here.

The Silver Fox is located at 411 Redondo Avenue.