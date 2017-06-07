LBPL to Be Celebrated at 14th Annual Foundation Gala and Benefit as National Medal Recipient

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) Foundation’s 14th annual Grape Expectations fundraising gala will celebrate the library’s recently awarded honor of the National Medal for Museums and Libraries, it was announced.

From the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the award is the nation’s highest honor for libraries and museums, and recognizes institutions for their commitment to their local communities.

To be hosted at the Museum of Latin American Art on Sunday, June 11 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, the foundation’s gala will highlight some of the library’s most impactful programs. One of those initiatives includes the recently launched Mobile Studio, which brings technology such as 3D printers and tablets, to library branches, Long Beach Unified schools and community events.

“For fourteen years, our wine tasting, exciting auctions and gourmet dinner has brought loyal Library supporters to the Grape Expectations gala,” Executive Director Kate Azar said in a statement. “But this year will be particularly special as we celebrate the Library’s award of the National Medal for Museums and Libraries, the new Mobile Studio, and the leadership of two incredibly generous donors, Richard D. Green and the Lloyd and Lauretta Dyer Family Foundation.”

During the event’s evening program, Richard D. Green will receive the Durnin Family Award and the Lloyd and Lauretta Dyer Family Foundation will receive the Library Leadership Award. The two awards recognize generosity and service to the foundation, the library and its patrons. Special guest speakers will be Burnett Branch Librarian Erica Lansdown and LBUSD student Aarron Coleman.

Since 2004, Grape Expectations has raised more than $1.5 million in support of the library’s vital programming. Last year, the foundation announced that it raised over $1 million for the recently constructed Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in North Long Beach.

The LBPL Foundation was founded in 1996, and is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds for all 12 of the Long Beach Public Libraries, including programs such as Dictionary Day and the makerspace studios to name a couple.

For more information about the LBPL Foundation, visit the website here. The event is sold out.

The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue.