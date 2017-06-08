Gallagher’s to Host Fundraiser for Cancer-Diagnosed Long Beach Massage Therapist Friday

This Friday from 8:30PM to 2:00AM, Gallagher’s Pub & Grill will host its F&*$# Cancer – Not Today Satan benefit to raise funds for Jessi Klein, a local beloved massage therapist diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer and stage-two ovarian cancer in January, following several months of back, leg and abdominal pain.

“Gallagher’s Pub & Grill is thrilled to host this event for our long-time friend Jessi,” owner Ciaran Gallagher said in a statement. “Not only do we get to help raise money and awareness for a dear friend and someone that has brought healing and relief through massage to so many in Long Beach, but we have the chance to bring all of Jessi’s friends, family and clients together in one place to show their support as she courageously continues her battle against cancer.”

Gallagher’s will donate a percentage of all sales during the aforementioned hours of the event to Klein’s gofundme campaign, set up three weeks ago to help offset her hospital bills as well as further her Massage Therapy education after her recovery. On Monday, June 12, Klein will undergo surgery to have her reproductive organs, two masses and possibly her colon removed, according to the GoFundMe page. Following the procedure, Klein will continue chemo treatments and spend the rest of the year recovering.



Klein looks forward to returning to her business caring for her hundreds of clients in Long Beach since she started in 2011. She plans to return to massage therapy school to work toward earning her Oncology Massage License.



“After experiencing chemo and infusion treatments twice a week the last several months leading up to surgery, I now understand how the healing touch of massage can be of benefit to cancer patients,” Klein said in a statement. “I look forward to providing massage techniques for others going through what I am going through.”



Visit the GoFundMe page here to support Jessi Klein. For more information about the benefit on Friday, visit the Facebook event page here.



Gallagher’s Pub & Grill is located at 2751 East Broadway.