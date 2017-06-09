New Urban Commons Partnership to Send Underserved Long Beach Kids to Camp

Photo courtesy of Urban Commons by Tiffany Rose Photography from the Pedal on the Pier event.



This past Sunday, the Harold Robinson Foundation hosted its 7th Annual Pedal on the Pier event on the Santa Monica Pier, raising more than $1 million dollars to help send Los Angeles-based underserved kids to camp.

“With more than 100 teams and 1,000 attendees, we were able to hit record-breaking numbers this year,” Joyce Hyser Robinson, co-founder of the Harold Robinson Foundation, said in a statement. “[...]I am proud to say Pedal on the Pier has quickly become one of LA’s most popular, physical philanthropic charity events.”



They also revealed their new partnership with Queen Mary leaseholder, Urban Commons, to raise $30,000 to help send 100 kids from a yet-to-be-announced school in Long Beach to the Camp Ubuntu program in 2018.

The camp offers programs including athletics, performing and fine arts, design, film-making, music, field trips, conflict resolution and leadership development, according to the foundation’s website.



Ubuntu, which means “I am because we are,” is an ancient South African philosophy the Harold Robinson Foundation has adopted as a tool to teach children the guiding principles of the foundation, which are family, respect, unity and community and framing all of Camp Ubuntu’s programming.

Members of the Urban Commons team were present during the Pedal on the Pier event to commemorate the announcement. More details on the new partnership will be announced in the near future.



This past year, Camp Ubuntu hosted more than 2,000 students from 20 high-need schools, mostly from the Watts community, according to the foundation.



For more information about the Harold Robinson Foundation visit the site here.