Long Beach Woman Becomes Millionaire After Winning on Scratchers Ticket

A Long Beach woman recently became a millionaire after winning on the California Lottery Scratchers ticket last month, officials announced today.



Claudia Williams purchased her Super Ticket May 11 at the Payless Tobacco Company store, located at 3290 East Anaheim Street, and took home the $1 million top prize on the Neon 9’s portion of the game, according to California Lottery.



Williams said she is planning on investing some of the money.



The retailer where Williams bought the ticket may not have scored $1 million but it did receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The bonus is paid from a separate fund and not deducted from the winner’s prize money.



