Five Ways to Do Father’s Day in Long Beach

Father’s Day weekend is swiftly approaching and it’s time to start planning his special day. Celebrate this Father’s Day locally with one of the many activities offered for dad in the city. Whether your dad is into classic Father’s Day barbecues with a twist or extreme sporting events, Long Beach has something for you to do with your Dad. Here are five ways to treat dad on this Father’s Day weekend.



Barbeque and Beer at Fuego

Enjoy the holiday with good food and a Latin twist during Fuego’s beer, barbecue and live Latin jazz celebration. Equipped with a taco bar, classic baby back ribs and a dessert station, families can enjoy their meal with a view of the Long Beach Skyline while quenching their thirst with beer specials by Garage Brewing. People are encouraged to call and make a reservation as soon as possible before spots run out.

$65 per adult, $27 per child 12 and under. Children 5 and under are free. Fuego is located in Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Drive. Call (562) 435-7676 to make a reservation.



Helpful Honda Pop-Up Shaves

If dad’s looking a little scruffy the day before Father’s Day, encourage him to go out and enjoy a free straight razor shave at the pop-up event hosted by SoCal Honda Dealers. Dads will get a free spa experience for their special day. The pop-up will be on Saturday, June 17th from 7:00AM to 11:00AM.

It will be located at Shoreline Aquatic Park, 100 Aquarium Way.



2017 Dew Tour Extreme Sports Circuit

For all the local skate lords and their offspring, Long Beach just happens to be hosting the 2017 Dew Tour this weekend. For Father’s Day, they’re offering a Free Skate for participants in the venue before it opens and a Father’s Day VIP experience that allows dad and one guest the opportunity to skate the Dew Tour bowl and watch Sunday’s competitions. The Free Skate happens at 9:00AM to11:00AM before the venue opens and has limited space available. The tickets include two free beers, a meet-and-greet with a competitor and access to the VIP Tower and VIP parking lot.

To register for the Free Skate click here. The Father’s Day VIP experience costs $250, which you can register for here.



Father’s Day BBQ at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Spend dad’s day with the fishes at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Father’s Day Barbeque. Enjoy a buffet-style barbecue meal and children’s crafts then spend the day with the aquarium’s aquatic residents. Space for this experience is limited so it’s recommended that people reserve their spot as soon as possible. Members fee is $49 per person, $18 per child ages 3 to 11.

General fee $59 per person, $28 per child. The Aquarium of the Pacific is located at 100 Aquarium Way.



Red Shoe Society Feast From the Heart/ Father’s Day BBQ

For an opportunity to help families in need, volunteer with the Red Shoe Society in cooking a Father’s Day barbecue for families staying at the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House on Saturday afternoon. Come together to help prepare and serve a meal for the families staying at the house. Volunteers will be asked to bring items to help prepare the meals. Alternatively, people are encouraged to donate food if they are unable to cook. The event will be held on Saturday, June 17th from 11:00AM to 1:00PM.

The Ronald McDonald House is located at 500 East 27th Street. To sign up to volunteer email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .