Underprivileged Long Beach Teens Learn How to Make Pizza at Local Restaurant

Photo by Emily N. Tanaka.

Thirteen local underprivileged students got a taste of entrepreneurship and deep dish pizza at Rance’s Chicago Pizza in Belmont Shore today—the first Long Beach stop of an annual weeklong Operation Jump Start camp meant to expose disadvantaged youth to new experiences in Southern California.

The day camp, led by community leader Justin Rudd, takes the 13 Long Beach Unified high school students on daily surprise activities.



At the restaurant, the campers learned how to make different types of mocktails, created their own deep dish pizza and got to ask the co-owner, Rance Ruiz, about the inner workings of the pizzeria and the restaurant industry as a whole.



Ruiz founded Rance’s with his childhood friend Aaron Tofani in 2013. As Southern California natives, the restaurateurs delighted in the opportunity to give the students a chance to learn about the restaurant industry and explore the different career paths that their experience represents.

“Some of the students I noticed here today really had a knack for cooking and had some artistic nature and it was nice to give them that opportunity first hand,” Ruiz said. “Hopefully they can take away from that experience.”



The camp’s motto is “Explore. Dream. Discover.” and to camper and recent McBride High School graduate Andrea Hernandez, discovering news things with her peers is the best part of the summer experience.



“I want to explore, dream and discover with teenagers like me who are motivated, want to do something in life and make a change for the better,” Hernandez said. “All of the teenagers I’m surrounded by will help me learn new skills, enhance my social life, and turn my weaknesses into strengths.”