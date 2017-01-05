Local Artists Pledge to Mend America, New Exhibit Opens at MADE by Millworks Friday

Image courtesy of Mend America.

On November 9, 2016, Frau Fiber, whose actions are the work of local artist and activist Carole Frances Lung, released a statement declaring she would mend America.

“I pledge my life to mending America by being a watchful and vigilant community member; peacefully and firmly fighting racism, sexism, and oppression; crafting spaces where all people are welcome; continuing to create change through calls to actions, skill sharing, sewing, and mending; and to persistently persevere in spite of the seemingly futility of it all,” Fiber said.

Pledge to Mend America, an exhibition at MADE by Millworks presented by the Institute for Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms (ILGWU), features the work of Frau Fiber, Faux Fraus, Lauren Becker, Elise Bernal, Krista Feld, Steven Frost and Bronwyn Mauldin.

The exhibition opens on Friday, January 6 and is an occupation of Fiber’s declaration, seeking to craft “spaces where all people are welcome.”

“Their work facilitates a space for making, collaborating, engaging and conversation,” the announcement said. “Each artist presents their own strategies for remaining vigilant and responsive citizens in this post-fact Trump environment.”

Gathered textile objects, installations and a series of Peace Werk (the German word for work) events string together the concepts of mending, self care, volunteerism, home and memory, according to the release, which will occupy the art gallery of MADE by Millworks’ 8,000-square-foot space.

Millworks, a development team focused on fostering new business, preserving historic architecture, organizing community events and supporting local arts and culture, operates MADE by Millworks.

“Pledge to Mend America could not be more timely,” said Alyssandra Nighswonger, co-organizer of the Road to the American Women project, covering the Women’s March on Washington, DC. “In a time when so many of us are trying to figure out what we can do to vocalize our feelings about the state of our country and the disconnect between different political views, I really appreciate the aspect of this show of bringing people together for workshops with the poignant theme of literally stitching America together with this piece.”

“Absolutely come out to the workshops, and get hands on, and learn more about how the people around you in your own community feel,” Nighswonger said. “Let’s stand up together.”

Accompanying the interactive exhibit are a variety of free Peace Werk Events set to start on January 10 and run through January 29. Make sure to visit the Facebook event page here for more details on when you can sew your own bicycle cap, participate in a Stitch In with Fiber, attend a workshop on protesting and much more.

Fiber will also a host Mend America Inauguration Day on Friday, January 20 from noon to 6:00PM. The event will mark the beginning of the fiber artist’s four-year campaign to make patches and writing letters to government officials to state her concerns for the nation. Attendees of the event can make their own patches and state their concerns.

Pledge to Mend America opens Friday and will be on display through Saturday, February 4.

MADE by Millworks is located at 240 Pine Avenue.