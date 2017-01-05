THE SOMEWHERE IN-BETWEEN Shows This Photographer’s Exploration of Multiple Realms

Images courtesy of venu curator Sumako Sozdatel. The Two by Liezel Rubin.

Liezel Rubin’s recent series, The Somewhere In-Between, is somewhat haunting. Her sepia-toned portraits of characters that seem ready to float out of their frames, will be on display at Berlin Bistro this Saturday through Tuesday, January 31.

Rubin is a Long Beach-based artist, whose over 20 years of experience behind the camera, starting out as a pin-up photographer, has led to a new form of work where she incorporates her extensive Photoshop knowledge.

In The Somewhere In-Between, the Day of the Dead-inspired works are each composed of over 60 layers of images and special effects.

“They are an exploration of photography, which brings together many levels of this world, both physical and spiritual, living and dead, past and present,” Rubin said in a statement. “In my work I challenge myself to explore the realms within realms, to explore when past, present and future collide. To me, it is to look beyond the surface of things.”

Elephant Man by Liezel Rubin.

During the East Village Artwalk on Saturday, January 14, Rubin will be present during Berlin Bistro’s Meet the Artist event and official exhibition opening.

Over the past two decades, the photographer has shot pin-up, fetish, kids, animals, rock stars, antiques, oddities, comedy, historical cemeteries, real estate, fashion, documentary, travel, events, cars and more, said Rubin.

“This is an exciting presentation of high-end Photoshop work that blends the classic imagination of the circus, carnival, freak shows and alike,” said Sumako Sozdatel, venue curator, in a statement. “The images themselves appear to have been taken in time left behind; yet, preserving a magic some hope could be true.”

Lilliputian by Liezel Rubin.

Berlin Bistro is owned by Kerstin Kansteiner, whose entrepreneurship and arts advocation landed her the Economic Development Arts Trailblazer award at the Arts Council for Long Beach’s 2016 State of the Arts. She has been combining coffee, food and art for years, in an effort to support local artists.

Kansteiner “originally opened Portfolio as a gallery, adding coffee as a secondary service in an effort to entice more people to view the work on the walls,” according to the article.

The Somewhere In-Between will be open for viewing Saturday, January 7 through Tuesday, January 31, Monday through Sunday, 8:00AM to 8:00PM.

Berlin Bistro is located at 420 East 4th Street.