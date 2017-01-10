TwitchCon 2017 Headed to Long Beach this October; Thousands Expected for Three-Day Event

A previous TwitchCon. Photos courtesy of Twitch.

Long Beach will play host to the third annual TwitchCon this October, Twitch officials announced today, offering gamers and other creatives three days of panel sessions, networking and exhibitor booths organized by the live streaming company.

Previously held in San Francisco and San Diego (where more than 35,000 people attended over a three-day period), TwitchCon 2017 is scheduled to take place at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center on October 20-22.

“It was through the passion of our creators, exhibitors, and fans that TwitchCon doubled in size in its first two years,” said TwitchCon Event Director Krystal Herring, in a statement. “Our goal this year is to continue celebrating all things Twitch, including the newer broader scope of content on our platform. With our IRL category for vlogging and our upcoming mobile streaming app, even people who can’t attend will be able to connect with their favorite broadcasters and friends who can.”

Twitch describes itself as “the world’s leading social video platform and community for gamers,” with over 100 million members gathering each month to watch and talk about video games with more than 2 million broadcasters.

The convention center was chosen by Twitch for its design and location, according to a release. Officials noted the center’s impressive main theater and arena and dozens of restaurants within its proximity that can accommodate “expected community meetups.” Nearby airports for out-of-state attendees and numerous surrounding hotels with “more ideal rates” than previous locales also served as factors.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to book early through Twitch’s online booking system for the best selection on a limited number of reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center.

More details on TwitchCon 2017 will be announced in the coming months, including ticket sales, a programming schedule and call-for-content, officials stated.

