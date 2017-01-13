January Artist at Portfolio Brings Sci-Fi Fantasy Landscapes to a New Dimension

Image courtesy of Sumako Sozdatel.

Portfolio Coffeehouse’s new January artist creates highly imaginative sci-fi fantasy landscapes that will leave your head swirling far before you’ve ordered your morning cup of coffee.

On display now through Friday, January 20, Rodney Sellar’s work hangs above the queue, perhaps taking the yet-to-be-caffeinated individual into a different realm, if only for the mind-wandering moments spent waiting in line.

“Rodney endeavors to create a visual world that is both new and yet familiar, as if from an ancient past that is yet to come,” according to the exhibition announcement.

Sellars’ fantastical characters and the worlds they seemingly inhabit are exhibited throughout the hybrid coffee shop and exhibition venue.



“Rodney Sellars’ artwork creates an enchanting Sci-Fi world,” said curator Sumako Sozdatel “Rodney’s bold lines and bright colors, attracts viewers into the depths of this artist’s imagination.”

Sellars’ Art Nouveau-inspired sci-fi illustrations have been shown in science fiction novels, including Shaturanga: The Story of Onus by Brian Snelson.

The San Francisco Art Institute alumni also dabbles in singing, songwriting and guitar playing with the band The Year Zero, which uses his work for their album covers.

You can meet the artist on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00PM, followed by an 8:30PM performance by The Year Zero.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.



Portfolio Coffeehouse is located at 2300 East 4th Street.