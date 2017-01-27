Long Beach Middle School Students Interpret LA River Restoration Through Art

Images courtesy of the Long Beach Museum of Art. LA River, A Wave Through Time by Lauryn Hong and Natalie Partridge of Tincher Preparatory School.

Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) middle school students were invited by the Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) to submit works of art that focused on the restoration of the Los Angeles River, the museum announced today.

My City, My River is inspired by the current renovation led by renowned architect, Frank Gehry.

Every year, the LBMA curates two exhibitions, one for LBUSD middle school students and one for high school students, said Lisa Marsh, director of education and visitor services.

“We believe that it is important for students to have a safe platform to express their thoughts and ideas in creative ways,” she said.

A Golden Bridge by Dawn Kaufman of Rogers Middle School.

Art and science students were asked to connect the revitalization of the L.A. River to the theme of community green space. Of those who submitted, 55 pieces were selected by the museum to be shown, featuring works by students at Franklin, Hoover, Powell, Rogers and Tincher middle schools, according to the announcement.

“Seeing this from a young student’s point of view makes clear that many of them would like to have green spaces throughout their communities,” Marsh said.

6th Street Bridge by Elisabeth Rossbach of Rogers Middle School.

The LBMA will host an opening reception for students and their families, that the public is invited to attend, this Sunday, January 29 at 3:00PM. My City, My River will be on view through Sunday, March 12.

The Long Beach Museum of Art is located at 2300 East Ocean Boulevard.