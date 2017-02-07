Walk the Red Carpet on Oscar Night in Support of Long Beach’s Independent Art Theatre

Support the oldest operating single-screen house in Long Beach, the Art Theatre, by attending its 2017 Red Carpet Oscar Event Fundraiser.

The annual fundraising event is set to take place on Sunday, February 26 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and will feature a live telecast of the Oscars on the theatre’s new digital projection system, a red carpet, aglare with paparazzi flashes and a special event photographer ready to capture the arrivals of Long Beach’s own celebrities as they arrive.

Wine, hors d’oeuvres and specialty food trucks will serve hungry guests, while a soon-to-be-announced special guest will host the Academy Awards party, with onsite balloting provided between each televised award presentation for fun and prizes, according to the announcement.

“By attending the Oscar Party and becoming a member, guests are making a choice to support independent and local art,” said Jan Robert van Dijs, president of the Art Theatre nonprofit, in a statement. “The Art Theatre is the last of its kind, and since the 1920s has been dedicated to showcasing and supporting the arts right here in Long Beach.”

New members gain entry to the upcoming Oscar Party, and also show their commitment to supporting the community and the Art Theatre’s mission, stated van Dijs.

Current members, those who have donated in the past 12 months, can attend the event for free, but must claim their seats by Sunday, February 12. To gain entry, new members can purchase a Bronze Membership for $25, which includes admission for one and a free drink ticket, not to mention, a yearly subscription to the Art Theatre film program.

A Silver Membership is $50 and includes admission for two and two free drink tickets, a yearly subscription to the film program and four free passes (a $47 dollar value) to any “@11 Film Series” screenings sponsored by the Art Theatre, as well as access to “members only” special screenings and other benefits.

A Gold Membership includes admission for four at $100, four free drink tickets, a yearly subscription to the film program, free unlimited attendance to any “11 Film Series” screenings, access to “members only” screenings and other benefits.

The 93-year-old Art Theatre first opened as a silent movie theatre, using a pipe organ and an orchestra pit. Now operated by a nonprofit organization, the theatre offers locals and visitors alike a “one-of-a-kind return to the Golden Age of Cinema,” stated the release.

It was also voted the number one independent theatre in Los Angeles and is well known for its screenings of imaginative, independent, documentary, animated, foreign language and first-run films.

The fundraiser is open to the public through a membership purchase (advanced registration is required). Those interested must register by Friday, February 24 here or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

A valet service will be provided and self-parking is located at the corner lot at 4th Street and Cherry Avenue. Black Tie dress is encouraged, but not required.

For up-to-date info check out the Facebook event page here and follow the event on social media via #arttheatrelb.

The Art Theatre is located at 2025 East 4th Street.