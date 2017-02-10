Moonlight Mashers Treated to Burning Man Art Installation, Lunar Eclipse Tonight

Images courtesy of The Journey.

This upcoming Spread the Love-themed Moonlight Mash, hosted by Pedal Movement, will give participants something new to ponder under the light of the full moon (or the grayness of a lunar eclipse).

Not only will those gathering at Bike Station be able to tune up their two-wheeled steeds or rent a bike before setting out to cycle by 8:00PM, but those who show up early can experience an interactive art installation, set to be the largest one at Burning Man this year, according to its designers.

On Friday, February 10 at 5:00PM, parts of The Journey, an installation created by a group of friends, artists and Burning Man enthusiasts, will be installed and on view.

The artwork is “an expression of the chromosomal double-helix that is part of all life on Earth” and “comes alive as an ultra-sensory, torus sculpture through music, lighting, design, and responsive technology,” stated the announcement.

“It’s about celebrating creativity and diversity,” said Sal Flores, owner of Kahlo Creative and a Long Beach local, in a statement. Flores will be attending as the liaison between Long Beach and visiting Southern California burners.

Portions of the installation will be set up so that the community can walk through, take photos and become a part of the experience.

The interactive art work will be built, rain or shine, said Flores, during a night that a lunar eclipse, a full moon and the passing of a comet will take place.

The peak of the last penumbral lunar eclipse until 2020 and the first eclipse of the year will take place on Friday at 7:43PM Eastern Time and on the West Coast before the moon rises, according to AccuWeather. However, it will still be visible after the moon climbs above the horizon.

Penumbral lunar eclipses are not as noticeable as a total, or even a partial lunar eclipse, so spectators may notice “some shading on a corner of the moon,” according to AccuWeather.

Following Friday night’s “Full Snow Moon” will be Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, or the New Year comet, passing about eight million miles from Earth and visible before dawn on Saturday, February 11, according to Weather.com.

For those unable to see the installation before the ride, it will be moved to the Silver Fox later in the evening.

Those who attend Moonlight Mash are encouraged to bring flowers to hand out during the ride as a way to “spread the love.” For more details about Moonlight Mash, visit the Facebook event page here.

Bikestation is located at 223 East 1st Street.