Long Beach Comic Expo Returns For Its Seventh Year to Long Beach Convention Center

Long Beach Comic Expo is returning for its seventh year to the Long Beach Convention Center Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19.

Owned and operated by MAD Event Management in partnership with OTAKU USA, Long Beach Comic Expo will feature television and film celebrities, cosplay stars and comic book artists and creators, among other industry talent.

“Our spring expo show has become the official start to the convention season, and really grown into an event that captures the attention of the comic book industry at large,” said Long Beach Comic Expo founder and President Martha Donato, in a statement. “As we head into our eighth year in Long Beach, both our guest list and programming slate are shaping up to be one of our best yet.”

Entertainment professionals such as actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman), Tony Harris (co-creator of Starman, Ex Machina and Obergeist), the cast of Supernatural’s “Ghost Facers” and comic artist Humberto Ramos (Civil War: Wolverine, Spider-Man) will be in attendance.

For the cosplay enthusiast, Bernie Bregman from Nerds Like Us will be hosting the 2017 LBCE Cosplay Contest which will be held Saturday in the Main Ballroom from 7:00 - 8:30PM.

Additionally, the third annual Dwayne McDuffie Award will be presented Saturday, to an American comic work, printed or digital, that exemplified diversity in comics in 2016.

For comic creative professionals wishing to network with other industry professionals, MAD Event Management is hosting for the first time the Comic Creative Conference (C3) Friday, February 17 from 4:00 - 9:00PM.

This conference is meant to “connect professional comic creatives with other high-level industry professionals to empower them with exclusive and personal insight, as well as directly connecting them with decision makers, peers, publishers, and other leaders within the industry,” according to a statement.

Bob Schreck, editor in chief of Legendary Comics, is slotted as the keynote speaker and will discuss how to develop comic property for media and how to make smart business decisions when taking creations into film, television and other interactive entertainment.

C3 attendees will also have the chance to network with industry professionals during a casual cocktail time.

The Long Beach Comic Expo runs Saturday, February 18, from 10:00AM - 7:00PM and Sunday, February 19, from 11:00AM - 5:00PM.

The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.