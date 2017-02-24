Musical Theatre West's Last "Broadway in Concert Series" Performance Features Disney's Original Belle

Musical Theatre West’s last performance of its “Broadway in Concert Series” presents The Real Housewife on Broadway, starring Susan Egan, Broadway’s original Tony-nominated Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, on Friday, March 17 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

"I just love coming home to sing for Long Beach audiences - it always feels like a bunch of good friends coming together,” said Egan. “My cabaret is very intimate and conversational, which is a nice contrast to the large orchestral concerts I do with the Long Beach Symphony! Here I get to share personal stories and bring a different set of Broadway tunes.”

Egan has received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for “Best Actress” for her role in the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast. Egan was also the voice of Meg in Disney’s Hercules, Angel in Lady and the Tramp II, Lin in Hiyao Miyazaki's Spirited Away and Gina in Porco Rosso.

On Broadway, Egan has starred in Thoroughly Modern Minnie, Cabaret, Triumph of Love and State Fair. She is currently the voice of Rose Quartz in Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe.

The one-night-only performance will also feature special guest Deedee Lynn Magno Hall, who costars with Egan in Steven Universe, as the character Pearl. Hall also sang in The Party, a pop band that released its self-titled debut album 1990 on Hollywood Records.

On Broadway, Hall has starred as Kim in Miss Saigon and Nessarose in Wicked. She also played Jasmine on Disney’s Aladdin: A Music Spectacular soundtrack.

The show is accompanied by Musical Director Stephen Cook along with composers Gershwin, Porter, Arlen, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb, Alan Menken as well as Stephen Schwartz.

“I'm especially excited for this particular evening, because the film of Beauty and the Beast opens the very same night, so it's a wonderful opportunity to revisit the show that changed my life,” said Egan.

The performance starts at 8:00PM. Ticket prices range from $40 to $60.To purchase tickets or learn more information, visit the Musical Theatre West’s website here.

Image courtesy of Musical Theatre West by Cinnamon Gray.

The Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.