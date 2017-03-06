ComplexCon Announces Anticipated Return to Long Beach This Fall

Screenshot taken from @complexcon.

ComplexCon has announced that the highly anticipated streetwear and pop culture festival will indeed return to the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center the weekend of November 4 and 5.

The festival brought never-before-seen brand collaborations and exclusive products to the eyes of the estimated 15,000 people who attended dressed to impress, as well as art installations, creative vendor booths and activations and several major headliners including Skrillex, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh and more.

The months leading up to the first ComplexCon were nothing short of turbulent, with hip-hop artist Kid Cudi checking himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges about a month before his headline performance.

Photo of Snoop Dogg performing at last year's ComplexCon by Asia Morris.

Not to mention Kanye West cancelling his Night 2 appearance, making way in a serendipitous turn of events for Snoop Dogg to take his place, as an arguably more fitting performer for the inaugural event, and the first time the famed rapper had performed in his hometown in 20-plus years.

Fans and past attendees who commented on the Instagram announcement seemed excited, with commenters tagging their friends and proclaiming not to miss the festival this time, but not without lamenting the long lines of the two-day event (user @therealnicklau commented “oh yay LineCon 2017 is coming”).

Ultimately, the Agenda Show for consumers will once again let Complex fans experience what they see on the internet, IRL.

For more information, visit the website here.