Long Beach Arts Association Opens SACRED GEOMETRY Art Show on Saturday

Photo courtesy of LBA.

The Long Beach Arts Association (LBA) will present “Sacred Geometry,” an art show at Work Evolution Laboratories (WE Labs) on Saturday, March 25 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

The art show, featuring 16 artists, will also feature live painting by artist Eddie de la Barca and music by John Cicchetti, a folk, rock and blues musician who has been performing for more than 45 years.

“Because of the nature of the space, because is it is an Long Beach-based cooperative work space[...] I try to bring in a local business or to get a sponsorship from a local business, which doesn't mean financial sponsorship it means cooperation,” said Anita Sinclair, who curated the show. “We work together to pull the thing together.”

Sacred geometry ascribes symbolic meaning to certain shapes, and it has been found in patterns of nature and used in the design and construction of religious structures.

Sacred geometry differs from regular geometry in the sense that the moves and concepts involved are regarded as having symbolic value and facilitate the evolution of the soul, according to Sacred Geometry by Miranda Lundy.

LBA, established in 1924, aims to advance the fine arts and allied arts of Long Beach. Several juried exhibitions are displayed throughout the year, featuring emerging and professional artists.

The art show will be displayed from March 25 to May 13, Monday through Saturday from 9:00AM to 6:00PM.