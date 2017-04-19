Music Tastes Good Asks Artists to Think Big for Upcoming Music and Food Festival

Photo by Asia Morris of Dan Benedict’s Parasolvent for the inaugural MTG.

Music Tastes Good (MTG) has officially announced its call for artists and is accepting submissions for the two-day festival, to take place Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

The inaugural event set the bar with five installations by Danielle Kaufman, Dan Benedict, Katherine Bingley, Lorna Alkana and Kelsey Cooper, whose large-scale works, from a ferris wheel of parasols to a giant game of tetris, provided points of conversation and reasons to gather and explore during the festival.

This year, the theme draws inspiration from shipping ports, more specifically, the Port of Long Beach, with applying artists asked to ruminate on the idea of cultural exchange and the import and export of sounds, flavors and ideas.

Organizers are looking for projects that: (bullets)

Provide high impact with exceptional and visionary work.

Engage community through an artist-initiated process.

Exhibit cultural experimentation and innovation.

“Ideal projects will embody one or both of the overarching and intertwined festival themes of musical performance and culinary arts,” stated the announcement.

Submissions can be a single piece, a series, an installation with multiple components, or any other output that could be exhibited in an outdoor space, according to the release.

Festival organizers emphasized the amount of space available to artists stating, “The space is big, really big. Think big, nothing but vast amounts of bigness.”

Phase 1 of the process, involving the sketch and portfolio submission, is due on Sunday, May 14 by 11:59PM. Selected artists will be notified on Monday, May 19 and interviews will be conducted the week of June 5.

For Phase 2, selected artists’ proposals are due Sunday, July 2 by 11:59PM, followed by the artists being notified on Friday, July 19.

For more information and to apply, visit the webpage here. Any questions can be directed MTG Director of Art Installations at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .