Art Exchange Visual Art Center Welcomes New Deputy Director

Art Exchange Visual Art Center, Inc. (ARTX) has announced its new deputy director, Karen Steffani, to assume management oversight of the ARTX campus and assist the board of directors in working to provide a lively art center, support arts education and implement community arts programs.

Steffani received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts and drawing and painting from Laguna College of Art and Design. She previously worked as an administrative coordinator and visitor services supervisor at Laguna Art Museum and interned at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions.

Steffani has lived in Bluff Heights in Long Beach for the past two years and started volunteering for ARTX last year.

“As a practicing artist and art enthusiast, I see ARTX as a great opportunity to work with a wonderfully diverse community,” Steffani told the Post. “I feel I have found a home here and am looking forward to growing, engaging and building new relationships within this beautifully renovated space.”

The ARTX campus is composed of four buildings that house a 3,000-square-foot gallery, a two-story program learning center and four artist studios. Its renovations were completed in October 2016.

RELATED ARTX to Celebrate Grand Opening Saturday of Newly Renovated Space

“I feel so fortunate to join the ARTX team,” Steffani said. “The opportunity to work with [Executive Director for Long Beach Museum of Art] Ron Nelson and the entire ARTX board of directors as well as the community is something that I will not take for granted. I look forward to it all!”