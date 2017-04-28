LBMA to Showcase Over 130 Contemporary Works of Art During Auction in Support of Arts Education

Photo by Asia Morris. Photos of current exhibit courtesy of the Long Beach Museum of Art.

Over 130 pieces of contemporary artwork are now on display at the Long Beach Museum of Art as part of its Art Auction XVII, “one of the region’s most eagerly anticipated exhibition fundraisers,” of which the proceeds go toward free arts education for fifth graders, as well as special exhibitions, it was announced.

The biennial event and accompanying exhibit is a great way for museum goers to check out the work of several different artists in one go. While many well-established artists contribute their work to the show, such as the auction’s featured works by Young-il Ahn, Laddie John Dill, Brent Estabrook, Joel Shapiro, Ed Ruscha, R. Kenton Nelson and Milford Zornes, it’s also a great opportunity to discover new creatives.

Simply Fun by Brent Estabrook.

The exhibition is now open and free to the public until Saturday, May 6, with the ticketed auction event to take place on Sunday, May 7.

“Art Auction XVII has grown into one of the premier art auctions in Southern California,” Ron Nelson, executive director of the LBMA said in a statement. “The donated works, in many mediums, are truly impressive.”

Proceeds from the upcoming event, organized by auction co-chairs Julie Suares and Kim Neipling and fundraising affiliate, Phoenix, will bring free arts education into 183 fifth grade classrooms, serving over 6,000 diverse students annually within the Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD).

Waiting for Max by Lynne Haggard.

Bringing to life the theme of the early 1960s contemporary style, guests will be treated to cocktails, gourmet cuisine, live music and silent and live auctions featuring contemporary artworks.

Art Auction XVII is on Sunday, May 7 at 4:00PM. Tickets are $125 per person. The event is open to the public, though reservations are required by April 30. For reservations or additional information, please call the LBMA at (562) 439-2119, ext. 239 or visit the website here.

The Long Beach Museum of Art is a community not-for-profit cultural institution with more than 3,000 works of historical contemporary and modern art in it permanent collection. Its education department offers programs that engage nearly 50,000 children, youth and families every year.

The Long Beach Museum of Art is located at 2300 East Ocean Boulevard.