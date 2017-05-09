Aquarium Receives LA County Arts Commission Grant for Upcoming Mural Project

The Aquarium of the Pacific received $13,800 from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission to support a set of community-created resiliency murals, to be displayed on a construction fence in the area in front of the local institution, it was announced.

The commission granted $500,000 to 37 nonprofit organizations as part of the Community Impact Arts Grant (CIAG) program earlier this month, which provides funding for nonprofits that offer arts services or activities to Los Angeles County residents, often outside a traditional arts environment.

Grants range from $7,400 to $15,200 and support one-year arts projects for organizations wanting to build upon existing arts programming. Applications were reviewed by 20 panelists with experience in both the arts and social services.

Out of the 79 eligible applications received, 37 county organizations were awarded grants. The types of organizations that received funds included community centers, immigrant rights, disability, mental health and youth/after school, among others. The aquarium was the only environmental organization awarded.

The grant will fund existing murals from The Art Miles Mural Project, a movement promoting global peace and harmony through mural art, to come to the aquarium, as well as new murals to be painted by the community under the supervision of Art Miles, local professional artist Katie Phillips and several student artists.

The community can get involved by showing up to the aquarium’s front plaza during the weekends when painting opportunities will take place, including during the Baja Splash Cultural Festival September 23 and 24.

Most of the murals, if not all, will be saved after the construction wall is removed and given to Art Miles.

For more information about the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and its CIAG program, click here. Learn more about the Aquarium of the Pacific via the website here.