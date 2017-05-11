Syrian Refugee Children’s Art Show to Come to Long Beach Memorial Day Weekend

The Syrian Refugee Children’s Art Show, a traveling exhibit presented by Love Without Borders- For Refugees In Need, will open Friday, May 26 at 7:00PM at SPACE 853 in downtown Long Beach.

An estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed since its ongoing civil war began in 2011, according to CNN. Over 5 million Syrians have fled the country and 6.3 million have been displaced internally. CNN’s report was last updated Sunday, April 9.

Love Without Borders - For Refugees In Need is a grassroots organization supporting Syrian refugees in Greece, specifically children. The three-day exhibit is a show displaying their artwork, hopes and dreams, with 100 percent of each sale to go directly to the artists.

“I am pleased to announce we will be going to Long Beach, California in May, to share the stories, art creations, and projects that we're creating in Greece for the refugees that have been there for over a year,” Love Without Borders Founder Kayra Martinez said in a statement. “We will discuss the situation, look at photos [and] art and talk about ways we can help support the refugees in Greece.”

Love Without Borders - For Refugees In Need is just one of the many grassroots efforts created to assist refugees fleeing from Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, where other, bigger, non-governmental organizations cannot. These grassroots organizations have been instrumental bringing aid, schools and art classes, as well as one-on-one assistance, to those in need, according to the release.

To donate supplies or support Love Without Borders, visit the webpage here. For more information, visit the Facebook group here.

The opening night of the Syrian Refugee Children's Art Show will take place Friday, May 26 from 7:00PM to 10:00PM. The work will be displayed the following Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9:00PM. The art show is free to the public.

SPACE 853 is located at 853 Pine Avenue.