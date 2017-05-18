Tyler, The Creator, Ludacris, Lil Dicky to Headline Inaugural Agenda Festival in Long Beach

Image courtesy of Agenda.

Agenda Long Beach has announced its inaugural Agenda Festival, to take place on Saturday, July 15, marking the last day of the exclusive three-day trade show (the first time the public has been invited) which runs July 13 to July 15 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Set to headline is rapper, designer, artist, producer, Odd Future member and maker of a new Adult Swim animated series, “The Jellies,” Tyler, The Creator, alongside legendary rappers from earlier this millennium, Ludacris and Cam’ron and young comedian rapper and self-proclaimed “cultural puppeteer” Lil Dicky; with 1AM Vibes hosted by YesJulz, J.Rocc & Melo-D of The Beat Junkies, Taco, DJ House Shoes and more to be announced.

The one-day festival will include 500-plus pop-up shops “dropped into the middle of the music festival,” where influential skate, surf, streetwear and lifestyle brands will be peddling their latest wares. Expect limited edition product drops, art installations, panel discussions, skate contests, athlete and influencer meet and greets, local food trucks and more.

Attendees can also look forward to watching two skate contests hosted by skate media big wigs The Berrics and Transworld SKATEboarding.

RELATED ComplexCon Announces Anticipated Return to Long Beach This Fall

General admission tickets are $45, grant access to the full day of programming and can be purchased here.

The inaugural Agenda Festival will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 11:00AM to 8:00PM at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.