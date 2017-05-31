Pow! Wow! Long Beach Announces Official Dates for Third Summer Street Art Festival

Pow! Wow! Long Beach mural created in 2016. Photos by Asia Morris.

Pow! Wow! Long Beach will officially return for its third consecutive summer, it was announced today. Be prepared to experience another round of murals being painted Sunday, July 16 through Saturday, July 22 by some of the most talented street artists both local and, presumably, from around the world.

“One thing that will be very different will be how we activate each wall and during the week,” new Pow! Wow! Long Beach Director Dani Concepcion told the Post. “We plan to give Long Beach a week-long event where they will be fully immersed in street art and the culture that surrounds it. Our goal is to create anticipation every year, with hopes that every year you will experience something new.”

In 2015, the festival made its mark in Long Beach with murals painted by internationally and regionally acclaimed artists such as James Jean, the Low Bros, Tristan Eaton and Jeff Soto. While most of the art has been concentrated in Long Beach’s downtown area, with a few outliers last year, Pow! Wow! Long Beach 2017 will have murals in every district, Concepcion said.

In its first year, Pow! Wow! Long Beach brought on one local artist, Jeff McMillan, and a slew of outside talent, while the summer of 2016 saw an increase in artists from Long Beach beautifying city walls.

“We are keeping our lips sealed for now, but we will be announcing artists really soon via @powwowlongbeach!” Concepcion said. “One thing I will say is that, the locals will be very happy.”

Alongside visual art, Pow! Wow! School of Music also brought talented youth musicians and mentors together to create and learn from each other, culminating in a performance at the end of the educational experience.

Pow! Wow! Long Beach mural created in 2015.

As Pow! Wow! Long Beach grew in popularity and sparked the interest of more residents, a community meeting was held before its second summer. In 2016, the festival brought even more international talent to the area from Portugal, Spain and France.

As the new director of the Long Beach leg of the globally acclaimed street art festival, Concepcion said she’s not going to take her position lightly.

“Personally, being the new kid in town is always a difficult pill to swallow,” she said. “Being from New York, you don’t get too many opportunities to make such a big splash. So I am not taking this opportunity lightly. We actually get to use the city of Long Beach as a canvas. That’s a huge deal. It’s a lot of work but we have a great team and amazing sponsors here in Long Beach!”

Visit our tag “POW! WOW! Q&A Sessions” to find out more about the individual artists who have brought their unique perspectives and imagery to the city, both through Pow! Wow! Long Beach and the coinciding Long Beach Museum of Art exhibit series Vitality and Verve.

For updates, visit Pow! Wow! Long Beach’s Instagram @powwowlongbeach.