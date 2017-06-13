Tickets Now Available for Long Beach Transit’s Summer Museum Express Service

Image courtesy of Long Beach Transit.



Long Beach Transit (LBT) announced the commencement of their popular Museum Express service, set to begin July 1 with a trip to the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now.

The transportation service offers trips to cultural destinations and is available Thursday through Sunday every week through September 10. Trips cost $10 per person and include travel only.“Year after year the Long Beach Transit Museum Express introduces new people to the cultural gems of our region and eliminates the hassle and inconvenience of driving and fighting traffic,” LBT spokesman Paul Gonzales said.The venues this year are the Getty Center, Huntington Library and Botanical Garden, Mission San Juan Capistrano, Norton Simon Museum, Wilshire Museum Row, Laguna Art Museum/Festival of the Arts, Autry Museum, Bowers Museum, Griffith Park Observatory, Ronald Reagan Library, Exposition Park Experience, Sawdust Festival, Skirball Cultural Center, Descanso Gardens, LA Arboretum and the Getty After Dark.





Chart courtesy of Long Beach Transit.



Those interested can purchase tickets via the Eventbrite link here or send a self-addressed envelope to Long Beach Transit Museum Express, 1963 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90813.