Supervisor Hahn Fights Chromium 6 Crisis in Nearby Paramount; County to File Lawsuit

Image taken from Google Street View.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Janice Hahn instructed the Office of the County Council to file a public nuisance lawsuit against Anaplex, a metal plating business in the city of Paramount, just north of Long Beach.

The county's Department of Public Health determined Anaplex to be emitting unsafe levels of a known human carcinogen, chromium 6, according to the release.

The lawsuit will be jointly filed this week with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) in an effort to enforce both agencies’ efforts to enforce air pollution standards and reduce emissions to acceptable levels.

The agencies seek an order compelling Anaplex to immediately cease any operations that generate chromium 6 emissions exceeding 1.0 ng/ m3 as measured by an SCAQMD ambient air monitor.

“Anaplex’s ongoing emissions of Chromium 6 are a serious threat to public health and local Paramount residents,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement. “With this lawsuit I hope we will force Anaplex to immediately stop these dangerous emissions and send a strong message to the residents of Paramount that the County of Los Angeles is here to protect them.”

Air quality tests in recent months in Paramount measured Chromium 6 hotspots at 300x normal levels.

Since taking office December 5, Hahn has made Paramount’s Chromium 6 crisis one of her top priorities. At a December 12 community town hall she addressed local residents on the situation, has met with Paramount elected officials and invited concerned Paramount residents to testify in front of the Board of Supervisors.

During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Hahn led the questioning of County Public Health Interim Director Cynthia Harding, regarding the ongoing public health issue threatening Paramount residents.