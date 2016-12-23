Ultimate Stocking Stuffers—Special Deliveries Come to Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach in Giant, Red Christmas Stockings

A 2-day-old newborn snuggles up in an adorable giant Christmas stocking at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

Christmas presents come each year in a variety of shapes and sizes. For parents at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Santa delivered their Christmas miracle in a giant, red stocking!

For more than 50 years, the BirthCare Center at Miller Children’s has been sending newborn babies home in keepsake stockings adorned with positive holiday wishes. The tradition has been upheld year after year as a way of celebrating with families and welcoming holiday babies into the world. The giant stockings are offered to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, and serve as a special memento for a holiday birth.

The BirthCare Center at Miller Children’s provides compassionate quality health care for expectant mothers and delivers nearly 6,000 babies each year. Miller Children’s offers a comprehensive program, including research, diagnosis, treatment, educational resources, family classes and individual and family support programs.

Newborns at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach adorn giant, red Christmas stockings in honor of the upcoming holiday.

New parents cuddle their 2-day-old son in a giant, red Christmas stocking.