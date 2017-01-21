Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Debuts Children’s Specialty Center in Irvine with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach marks the grand opening of the Children’s Specialty Center in Irvine with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach debuted the Children’s Specialty Center – its newest pediatric outpatient center in Irvine – during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Responding to the health care needs of the community, the new Children’s Specialty Center provides specialized pediatric care for infants, kids and teens in a range of specialties including orthopedics, pulmonology, neurology and gastroenterology – with ear, nose and throat specialists coming soon.

The specialties offered at the Children’s Specialty Center are in significant demand for the Orange County community. With the new Children’s Specialty Center, South Orange County families will have increased access to pediatric specialty care physicians close to home and in a reasonable amount of time.

Joined by the Orange County health care community, the ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off with remarks by Miller Children’s Chief Executive Officer, John Bishop.

“We have an incredible team of specialists and are excited to bring that team to South Orange County families,” says Bishop. “This Center is a result of more than two years of hard work and dedication to providing the best care possible for our patients and their families.”

Several government officials representing the South Orange County community helped honor the grand opening of the Children’s Specialty Center, with attendance from Jose S. Martinez, Field Representative for Assemblyman Steven Choi; David Taylor, Senior Field Representative for Assemblyman Matthew Harper; and Hannah Hess, District Representative for Congress Member Mimi Walters.

After the ribbon cutting, guests toured the new Center and exam rooms – each featuring unique ocean animal décor. Knowing a visit to the doctor can be scary, the new Center was made with kids in mind.

In addition to the five exam rooms, the Center includes a dedicated room for specialized procedures, like casting for broken bones and specialized ear, nose and throat treatments.

The Children’s Specialty Center is the latest expansion of Miller Children’s, which offers pediatric specialty care to families living throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.

Part of OC-based MemorialCare Health System, Miller Children’s provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults with conditions ranging from common to complex – as well as maternity care for expectant mothers – all under one roof. The MemorialCare Health System is the only Orange County health system to have a full-service children’s hospital.

For more information about the Children’s Specialty Center, visit MillerChildrens.org/Irvine.

Representing the office of U.S. Representative Mimi Walters CA-45, Hannah Hess, presents a certificate of recognition to John Bishop, CEO, Miller Children’s, to honor the grand opening of the Children’s Specialty Center in Irvine.

The new Children’s Specialty Center in Irvine has five exam rooms. Each room is represented by a kid-friendly, colorful sea-animal.