Free Kids in the Kitchen Event at MLK Park to Encourage Children to Eat Healthy and Be Active

Images courtesy of Junior League of Long Beach from Kids in the Kitchen 2016.

The 12th annual Kids in the Kitchen Fair, hosted by the Junior League of Long Beach, will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Kids and their families within the Long Beach community are invited to partake in the free and fun day of healthy eating and exercise, which will feature performances and skate safety instruction from Skate Dogs, healthy food samples from Healthy Active Long Beach, prepared by the Long Beach City College Culinary Arts Program, jump rope tutorials from JumpLA, opportunity drawings and giveaways.

“It's exciting to see so many people come together to organize the event and to attend,” said Virginia Zart, the 2016-2017 president of Junior League of Long Beach, in a statement. “Adults and children of all ages participate with the activities and food tasting, and leave with ways to lead a healthy and active life.”





All ages are welcome to the event, however, Kids in the Kitchen is geared toward children in elementary and middle school. The league hopes to encourage children to think about healthy eating and fitness early on by introducing them to new foods they can cook at home and ways to stay active outside of school, according to the release.



“The Healthy Eating and Active Lifestyle Fair is the marquee event for the Kids in the Kitchen committee, but we are assisted by all the committees of the League to produce, sponsor, and work this amazing event to meet the needs of over 1,300 local participants,” said this year’s Kids in the Kitchen Chair, Emily Wratschko, in a statement.

While games and prizes are offered during the event, the educational takeaway is the real treat, said Wratschko, with “each kid leaving the fair feeling more confident about making healthier food choices and knowing how to live an active life.”

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is located at 1950 Lemon Avenue.