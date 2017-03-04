Free Haircuts to be Offered at Manny’s Barbershop for Medi-Cal Applicants; Event Part of County’s #Healthy Adulting Series

Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and the Uptown Business District will be partnering with the county’s Department of Public Social Services this Saturday to offer free haircuts at a North Long Beach barbershop for the first 25 people who apply for Medi-Cal.

The kick-off event will help launch #HealthyAdulting, a series in collaboration with the national nonprofit Young Invincibles that will feature the takeover of barbershops throughout Los Angeles County, during which young adults can enroll in health coverage through Medi-Cal.

“Affordability is a major barrier to healthcare for young people in our communities here in Long Beach and across the county,” said Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in a statement. “We’re excited to team up with Young Invincibles to make enrolling in Medi-Cal easy, to start boosting coverage in our community, and make sure everyone has equitable access to health services.”

Medi-Cal offers free or low-cost health coverage for qualifying residents in the state. Services provided include preventive care, chronic disease management, mental health services and more.

Young adults, ages 25 to 34, many of whom could qualify for Medi-Cal, including young single men, make up 25 percent of the state’s uninsured, according to Richardson’s office.

“We want to make sure that as many eligible young adults as possible are enrolled in affordable, quality health coverage. Enrolling for Medi-Cal can be simple and quick, even as easy as getting a haircut,” Young Invincibles Director of Partnerships and Organizing Kristin McGuire said in a statement.

The event will take place Saturday, March 4 at Manny’s Barbershop, located at 6080 Atlantic Avenue. An exact time was not disclosed. Haircuts will be donated by shop owner Manny as well as Seviin and LiMoney of Aj’s Barbershop, according to the release. Participants will also have a chance to meet Louie G from the Big Boy in the Morning show.

During the events, the county’s DPSS will be available to answer questions and enroll eligible adults in Medi-Cal. The first 25 applicants will receive a free haircut. Participants should bring a valid form of identification.

Click here for more information on eligibility requirements for Medi-Cal.