Molina Healthcare Opens First Ever College-Based Clinic at Nearby El Camino College Compton Center

Local officials and community members celebrate the opening of Molina Health Center at El Camino College Compton Center on Thursday. Photos courtesy of Molina Medical Group.

Long Beach-based Molina Medical Group celebrated the opening of its first ever college-based clinic at El Camino College Compton Center in nearby Compton last week.

The new facility, which opened February 14, marks the 20th clinic opened by the health care company and the first on-campus student health center in ECC Compton Center’s 60-year history, according to Molina officials.

“Molina is truly excited to serve the students of El Camino College, many of whom probably don’t have insurance,” stated Michelle Starr Grover, regional manager of clinic operations for Molina Medical Group. “We believe this facility will help improve the students’ overall wellness, which can subsequently help them achieve success in and out of the classroom.”

For John Molina, chief financial officer of Molina Healthcare, the project hits close to home. He and his siblings—the children of Molina Healthcare founder Dr. C David Molina, attended community college.

“We didn’t have health insurance growing up, but we were fortunate my dad was a doctor and was able to take care of us,” Molina stated. “My dad used to always say, ‘You can have fame and you can have wealth, but if you don’t have health you have nothing.”

Molina Health Center is expected to provide services to 12,000 students each semester.

The services include physicals; colds, flu, or ear infections; family planning (including pregnancy tests); health education; and walk-ins and same-day appointments. These services will be provided through a $19 health fee.

Flu and hepatitis vaccines will be available for an additional charge.

The center, which is operated and staffed by the Molina Healthcare Inc. subsidiary, is located in the campus’ M-4 section near Campus Police and the gymnasium. It is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30AM to 5:30PM and Thursdays from 11:00AM to 7:00PM.