I Have A High-Risk Pregnancy. Now What?

By: Jennifer McNulty, M.D., maternal fetal medicine, BirthCare Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

Each year, nearly 4 million babies are born in the United States. The majority of women experience a routine pregnancy. However, some women experience medical difficulties, making their pregnancy high-risk. Some of these conditions may be known before pregnancy, such as chronic hypertension, diabetes, or epilepsy and others may develop during the pregnancy. When a pregnancy is deemed “high-risk,” a physician will pay closer attention to the pregnancy.

Conditions that cause a pregnancy to become high-risk can put mom and baby at an increased risk for complications. High risk pregnancies can include those affected by:

Pre-existing health problems, such as diabetes, obesity, or high blood pressure

Use of alcohol, illegal drugs or tobacco

The mother’s age (younger than 17 or over 35)

Multiple babies (i.e., twins or triplets)

Multiple prior miscarriages

The baby being diagnosed with a genetic condition, poor growth, or a physical malformation

Development of preterm labor or pre-eclampsia

Abnormal location of the placenta, especially with a previous cesarean section delivery

Problems during a previous pregnancy

In order to keep a better eye on a high-risk pregnancy, a physician will schedule more check-ups during pregnancy. A woman may have more ultrasounds, blood pressure checks and urine tests. Depending on the specific condition, other tests may be prescribed on a more frequent basis.

When a woman is diagnosed with a high-risk pregnancy, she’ll need to see a physician with special training, like a maternal-fetal specialist, also known as a perinatologist. This doctor may be the only doctor seen during pregnancy, or an OB/GYN may be seen primarily with consultation from the maternal-fetal medicine physician.

For women with a high-risk pregnancy including a pre-existing medical problem, there are several steps they can take to be as healthy as possible, including:

Seeking a pre conception evaluation if there is a known medical condition prior to the pregnancy

Going to all doctor visits

Eating a healthy diet with protein, fruits and vegetables

Taking medications and vitamins prescribed by a physician

Taking daily folic acid prior to conception and in the first trimester to reduce the risk of a birth defect of the spine called spina bifida

Following the doctor’s instructions for activities

Abstaining from smoking and drinking

Staying away from people with colds or infections

Obtaining flu and whooping cough (known as Tdap) vaccines during the pregnancy to protect both mother and baby

