Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach “Light It Up Blue” for Autism Awareness with Giant Human Statistic

Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach pediatric patients, their families, employees and community supporters show that 1 in 68 children in the U.S. has an autism spectrum disorder.

Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach employees, community supporters, patients and their families kicked off Autism Awareness Month by participating in the global “Light It Up Blue” initiative. On Friday, March 31, dozens of supporters holding 67 blue balloons and 1 white balloon, gathered in front of the hospital to portray the statistic that 1 in 68 children in the U.S. has an autism spectrum disorder.

To show support, attendees also signed their name on their own “Light It Up Blue” poster, pledging to join Miller Children’s in its mission to raise awareness of autism. The event is one of the many ways that Miller Children’s is raising awareness during Autism Awareness Month.

Starting on April 1, the exterior of the Miller Children’s Pavilion will be lit up blue to show support for families affected by autism in the community.

Gary Feldman, M.D., medical director, Stramski Children’s Developmental Center, Miller Children’s, spoke at the event about the importance of early treatment. “With a better comprehensive assessment we can better diagnose and treat autism,” says Dr. Feldman. “The more people are aware of autism, the earlier the diagnosis and the better the outcome.”

The Stramski Children’s Developmental Center at Miller Children’s is one of Southern California’s leading comprehensive centers that cares for children - from birth to age 21 - with conditions, such as autism, Fragile X, ADD/ADHD, sleep disorders and cleft lip and palate. The Stramski Center has the only program in Southern California dedicated to treating Fragile X Syndrome – the most common known single gene cause of autism.

At the beginning of April, organizations around the world “Light It Up Blue” in commemoration of the United Nations sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day. “Light It Up Blue” is a unique initiative that kicks off Autism Awareness Month around the world.

For more information on how to support the “Light It Up Blue” initiative at Miller Children’s or to learn more about autism, visit MillerChildrens.org/GoBlue.

Gary Feldman, M.D., medical director, Stramski Children’s Developmental Center, Miller Children’s, spoke about the impact of autism in the community to a sea of awareness supporters.

Special light fixtures will light up the exterior of the Miller Children’s Pavilion blue every night in April in honor of Autism Awareness Month.