4th Annual Long Beach Public Health Conference to Address Innovations, Opportunities

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (LBDHHS) and Long Beach Cares will host the 4th Annual Long Beach Public Health Conference: Generation Public Health on Thursday, April 13 from 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

To take place at the Long Beach Airport Marriott, the conference continues to grow in size every year, with this year’s event expected to attract more than 500 participants, including: healthcare professionals, business and community leaders, public and private sector professionals, and others who impact public health and human services planning, policy and program delivery throughout the greater Long Beach area, according to the announcement.

“It is time for a new way of thinking about health and the ways we deliver opportunities for health in our nation and in our City,” Kelly Colopy, Director of LBDHHS, said in a statement.



Generation Public Health will feature informative and engaging panels, presenters and keynote speakers such as Dr. America Bracho, Executive Director of Latino Health Access and Timothy Janowick, founder of Integritas Consulting and Research Group.

Presentation topics will include: innovations in public health, multi-agency responses to homelessness, violence prevention, safe neighborhoods, new approaches to chronic disease treatment, emerging infections and communicable diseases, and equity and the social determinants of health.

For more information about Generation Public Health, visit the link here.

The Long Beach Airport Marriott is located at 4700 Airport Plaza Drive.