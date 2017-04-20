Immigrant-Focused Health Tour to Stop in Long Beach, Provide Medical Screenings this Sunday

Members of immigrant communities can access general medical screenings and health workshops when the Our Voices, Our Health: Immigrant Wellness Tour stops at St. Anthony’s Parish Center in Long Beach Sunday.

Hosted by the Dream Success Center at UCLA in conjunction with the Health Ambassador Fellowship, the Immigrant Wellness Tour is a statewide initiative to provide resources to undocumented and immigrant communities with limited or no access to healthcare.

Event attendees will be able to receive holistic health services and learn about health and legal resources in a safe environment. Services include: dental screening, herbal medicine, and blood and glucose screening. There will also be information on MHLA and SB75 and other legal material.

“The criminalization of immigrant communities has ignited a wave of fear preventing community members from accessing health services and informing themselves of the health resources that are available to them,” event organizer Rubi Martinez said in a statement.

The tour previously stopped in San Bernardino and Bakersfield and will be going to Sacramento in May. Sunday’s stop in Long Beach is the only stop in Los Angeles County.

Our Voices, Our Health: Immigrant Wellness Tour runs from 8:30AM to 1:30PM. Click here to register.



St. Anthony Parish Community Center is located at 540 Olive Avenue.

Thumbnail image: file photo.