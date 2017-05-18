American Red Cross Announces Blood Donation Opportunities in Long Beach

Before leaving the city for summer vacation, American Red Cross urges eligible donors to roll up a sleeve and donate blood to supply patients in need.

Donors of all types are needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those receiving cancer treatments.

More than 1.69 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2017, according to American Cancer Society. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatments.

Giving blood is also an easy and thoughtful way to honor a loved one who relies on blood products. Kenneth Reed gives blood in honor of his son Trace, who underwent heart surgery and received blood transfusions when he was 8 days old.

“It’s the least I can do,” he said in a statement. “If it wasn’t for donors, he wouldn’t be here with us today. [...]I don’t call it donating blood. I call it donating life.”

Those who donate between May 26 and May 30 will receive a Red Cross-branded visor, while supplies last.

Donors also have the chance to win one of three prize packages for four to Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park or Cedar Point in Ohio.

Appointments can be set up by donating the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the American Red Cross website here or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

You can donate blood at the following dates, times and locations: