Memorialcare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Memorial Now Offering Newest Technology in Total Knee Replacement With Stryker’s Mako Robotic-arm Assisted Total Knee Application

The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Memorial is the first hospital in Long Beach and North Orange County to offer Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted total knee application for use with its Mako System – and now has successfully performed its first total knee replacement case in that region using this new technology. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 673 percent by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 30 percent of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically proven GetAroundKnee (Triathlon Total Knee System), which enabled surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy during laboratory testing.

“Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by providing each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said Andrew Wassef, M.D., medical director, MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center, Long Beach Memorial. “Using a virtual 3D model, the Mako System allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”

The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.

“We are proud to be the first hospital to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said Tamra Kaplan, PharmD, chief operating officer, Long Beach Memorial. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”