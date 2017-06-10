City Health Department Kicks Off “Power Up Your Summer” Series on Saturday

File photo.

Whether its skateboarding, zumba or an obstacle course challenge, the city’s health department has got something for every kid as it launches its “Power Up Your Summer” campaign at Chittick Field Park this Saturday to encourage active play and healthy eating this summer.



The free kick-off event will provide health and nutrition information and sample recipes that feature seasonal fruits and vegetables, according to city health officials.



Attendees will also be able to participate in multiple physical activity opportunities like skateboarding, zumba, bike education, a giant obstacle course and yoga.



The June 10 event will take place from 10:00AM to noon at Chittick Field Park.



“This free event kicks off the Power Up Your Summer challenge to encourage kids and their families to get at least 60 minutes of active play every day and eat more fruits and vegetables all summer long,” city health officials stated.



In collaboration with Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Healthy Active Long Beach Program will host free “pop-up” events to help kids stay active throughout the summer months, according to officials.



These events and activities offered by the program are made possible thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the state Department of Public Health’s Nutrition and Obesity Prevention Branch.



For more information on Healthy Active Long Beach and to find a schedule of pop up events, click here.



For information about how to keep kids active all summer long, healthy recipes and tips, visit the website here.



Chittick Field Park is located at 1900 Walnut Avenue.