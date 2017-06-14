LBUSD’s Summer Food Service Program to Provide Free Lunches for Students

The Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will provide free lunches to children at 39 different locations, from June 19 through August 25.

This is the third year LBUSD has sponsored the SFSP, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that low-income children continue receiving nutritious meals when schools are out of session.



“[...] We want to make sure that the students do have good, complete nutrition and an opportunity to have a good wholesome meal,” Darlene Martin, nutrition services director at LBUSD, said in an interview last year regarding the district’s spring break food program.





The district will offer open sites, which are available to all children, and closed-enrolled sites, where priority will be given to the children enrolled in the school district's WRAP after-school program. However, any students may attend pending availability of space, according to the announcement.



Date and times vary depending on location.



Open sites are:

Avalon School: 200 Falls Canyon Road, Avalon | June 26 to July 28, 10:45AM to 11:00AM

*The entrance to Jordan High School will be on Myrtle Avenue.



Closed sites include:

Addams Elementary: 5320 Pine Avenue, Long Beach | July 31 to August 18, 11:30AM to noon

The free lunches are available to children ages one to 18. All locations will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.



