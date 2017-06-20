Mosquitoes that Can Transmit Zika Virus Detected in North Long Beach

Images courtesy of LBDHHS.

City health officials announced yesterday that mosquitoes that can transmit Zika and other viruses have been detected for the first time in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Vector Control Program officials said they detected Aedes aegypti, the type of mosquito that can transmit Zika, dengue and other viruses.



This marks the first detection of these mosquitoes in the city even though they have been found in several surrounding cities in Southern California, according to a release from the city.

“We are actively informing and encouraging residents and visitors to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “I’m proud of the outreach the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is conducting across our diverse communities.”



The mosquitoes were found in North Long Beach where mosquito control is under the jurisdiction of the Compton Creek Mosquito Abatement District, according to the release.



Long Beach Vector Control and CMAD are working together to evaluate the extent of the infestation and aggressively target problem areas to prevent the spread of these mosquitoes.



Tactics include deploying a variety of traps for adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs surrounding the location where they were found and at more locations where they may be found.





"Our goal is to control this mosquito population," said Dr. Anissa Davis, City Health Officer. "We are doing everything to ensure this mosquito does not become established or thrive in our communities."



“Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, but can also be transmitted through sexual contact and from a pregnant mother to her baby,” city health officials stated. “Detecting the mosquitoes early on, before there is local transmission of the disease, will help to prevent Zika from being introduced into the community. There is currently no local transmission of Zika in California.”



Educational materials are currently being distributed to residents in the area where the mosquitoes were found by DHHS outreach workers who will work with residents to identify and eliminate breeding grounds around the home, officials stated.



Aedes aegypti is a small (about a quarter inch), aggressive, black and white mosquito that distinctly bites during the daytime. It can lay eggs above the water line on the sides of small containers and vessels that hold water, such as dishes under potted plants, bird baths, ornamental fountains, tin cans or discarded tires.





The following precautions by the city health department are aimed at helping reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes:

Empty any containers filled with water once a week

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls

Dump water from potted plant saucers

Check rain gutters and lawn drains to ensure they are not holding water and debris

Use mosquito repellent consistently when outside

Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Ensure screens on doors and windows are in good repair



Residents are urged to report unusual numbers of mosquitoes, or day-biting mosquitoes, to the City’s Zika Hotline at (562) 570-7907. If you are sick with fever, headache, and joint or muscle pain after returning from an area where Zika, Dengue, or Chikungunya occurs, contact your doctor and stay indoors as much as possible to avoid mosquito bites and help prevent possible spread of the virus in Long Beach.



For more information about mosquitoes, visit: www.longbeach.gov/health or call the Zika Hotline at (562) 570-7907.