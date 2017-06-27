7,500 Gallons of Sewage Spills into Alamitos Bay, Forcing Beach Closure

All Alamitos Bay beaches have been ordered closed by city health officials after 7,500 gallons of sewage spilled into the bay area on early Monday, officials announced that evening.

The spill was first observed at about 7:00AM near the 200-225 block of Marina Drive—near the Seal Beach border—in the east side of the bay at Basin 1, Nelson Kerr, the city’s environmental health bureau manager, told the Post.

City crews were eventually able to stop the discharge at about 1:00PM, he added.

Officials said that samples at all potentially impacted areas have been taken by environmental health specialists from the Long Beach Health Department.

All Alamitos Bay and Colorado Lagoon swimming areas—including, Mother's Beach, Marine Stadium, Colorado Lagoon, and Bayshore Beach—will remain closed to bodily water contact until laboratory results demostrage the water to be safe for swimming, officials stated.

The oceanfront will remain open.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.