The Queen Mary’s First LOCAL BAND HANGOUT to Feature Local Duo Black Noise

Images courtesy of the Queen Mary.

The Queen Mary recently announced a new monthly event that places local musicians in the limelight at the iconic ocean liner’s Observation Bar.

The first Local Band Hangout, a new monthly concert series to occur every third Thursday, is scheduled for January 19 and will feature live music from Halle Johnson and Black Noise. Top local artists and up-and-coming bands will be the focus of the series.

The 1936 Art Deco Observation Bar is an intimate and unique space that has hosted many celebrated performers, said Steve Sheldon, director of events and entertainment. Fans of the music and history buffs should both get a kick out of the space and sound.

“We are really excited to launch Local Band Hangout and for the opportunity to feature new and emerging talent in one of the most unique venues in Long Beach,” Sheldon told the Post. “The Queen Mary’s Observation Bar has a rich history and an authentic charm that make it a perfect backdrop for this monthly live music event, and we have chosen some phenomenal artists who our guests are going to be absolutely blown away by.”

The Thursday concert will feature renowned indie soul-rock songwriter Halle Johnson and Long Beach’s own singer/songwriter duo Black Noise, a top-tier R&B-soul-rock project founded by frontman Donovan Brown and guitarist/producer Victor Ujadughele.

Concerts will take place the third Thursday of each month at 8:00PM with future artists to be announced soon. Attendees can also come early for Happy Hour from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

Tickets to Local Band Hangout are $10 and give access to the Observation Bar and Queen Mary restaurants during the concerts. Parking is $8 with validation.

For more information about Local Band Hangout, visit the link here or the Facebook event here.